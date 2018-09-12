Modal close

Death on the Dakota Access: Oil & Gas Boom Generates Dangerous Pipeline Jobs Amid Lax Regulations

StorySeptember 12, 2018
Today in San Francisco, the Rise Against Climate Capitalism conference—a counter-conference to California Governor Jerry Brown’s Global Climate Action Summit—will focus on the common goals of climate activists and labor. That’s also the subject of an explosive new report: “Death on the Dakota Access: An Investigation Into the Deadly Business of Building Oil and Gas Pipelines.” We speak with Antonia Juhasz, a longtime oil and energy journalist, about her new investigation for Pacific Standard magazine on the deaths of two men who worked on the Dakota Access pipeline, and the massive oil and natural gas boom that has generated some of the deadliest jobs in the country.

Guests
  • Antonia Juhasz
    longtime oil and energy journalist. Her books include “Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill” and “The Tyranny of Oil: The World’s Most Powerful Industry—and What We Must Do to Stop It.”

