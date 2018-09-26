Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee chair and Republican Chuck Grassley said Tuesday he would not delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation process to give more time for authorities to investigate accusations by a second Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh exposed himself and thrust his genitals in her face during a college party in a dorm room when they were both students at Yale University. On Tuesday, President Trump lashed out against Ramirez—at the United Nations—questioning her account and saying the charges are part of a Democratic Party “con game.”

President Donald Trump: “And now a new charge comes up, and she said, 'Well, it might not be him.' And there were gaps. And she said she was totally inebriated. And she was all messed up. And she doesn’t know it was him, but it might have been him. Oh, gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that? This is a con game being played by the Democrats.”

Trump’s attack comes as over 2,200 Yale women alumnae have signed an open letter supporting Deborah Ramirez. Republican leaders have set a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Friday—just one day after Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify. This all comes as attorney Michael Avenatti says a third woman will come forward before Thursday with new evidence against Kavanaugh, and officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are reportedly looking into a fourth potential allegation of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh, during his senior year in high school.