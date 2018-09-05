Chaos Greets Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing as Protesters & Dems Demand Postponement

Listen
- Heidi Sieckco-founder and CEO of VoteProChoice.
Protests, arrests and repeated calls from Democratic senators to adjourn the proceedings. That’s how confirmation hearings began Tuesday for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme Court. We begin our look at the hearings with Heidi Sieck, co-founder of the national organization VoteProChoice, who was the first member of the public to enter the Kavanaugh hearings on Tuesday and was removed after she protested, along with dozens of others who interrupted the proceedings.
