Meet Fred Guttenberg, the Parkland Father Who Confronted Brett Kavanaugh at His Confirmation Hearing

- Fred Guttenbergfather of Parkland shooting victim Jaime.
When Fred Guttenberg approached Judge Brett Kavanaugh during Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to talk about his daughter Jaime, who was shot and killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on Valentine’s Day, he hoped to shake the nominee’s hand and start a conversation. Instead, Kavanaugh turned his back and walked away. We speak with Fred Guttenberg about Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and his record on the Second Amendment.
Please check back later for full transcript.
