Independent Global News

Meet Fred Guttenberg, the Parkland Father Who Confronted Brett Kavanaugh at His Confirmation Hearing

StorySeptember 05, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

When Fred Guttenberg approached Judge Brett Kavanaugh during Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to talk about his daughter Jaime, who was shot and killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on Valentine’s Day, he hoped to shake the nominee’s hand and start a conversation. Instead, Kavanaugh turned his back and walked away. We speak with Fred Guttenberg about Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and his record on the Second Amendment.

Related Story

Video squareStorySep 05, 2018Chaos Greets Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing as Protesters & Dems Demand Postponement
Guests

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop