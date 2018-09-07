Thursday’s killings came after Cincinnati police chief Eliot Isaac said he’s launched an internal review of an officer who used his taser weapon to electrocute an 11-year-old African American girl for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket. Body cam video released this week shows the immediate aftermath of the incident, as officer Kevin Brown—who’s also African American—scolds the girl, telling her, “This is why there aren’t any grocery stores in the black community.”

Officer Kevin Brown: “Sweetheart. The last thing I want to do is tase you like that. When I say stop, you stop. You know you’re caught. Just stop. That hurt my heart to do that to you. Then I gotta listen to all these idiots out here in the parking lot telling my I was wrong for tasing you. You broke the law, and you fled as I tried to apprehend you. … You know, this is why there aren’t any grocery stores in the black community, because of all of this going on.”

Another portion of video shows fire department medics wearing latex gloves as they pull taser barbs out of the flesh of the 11-year-old girl’s back. Cincinnati’s police chief says officer Brown appears to have violated four department policies; he will now face a pre-disciplinary hearing, and will have the right to appeal any punishment.