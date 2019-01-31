The governments of Mexico and Uruguay are calling for an international meeting in Montevideo next week to discuss a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela. But in another setback to the government of Nicolás Maduro, the European Parliament voted to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

This comes as fear is growing that the U.S. could launch a military invasion to topple Maduro’s government and prop up Guaidó, who heads the Venezuelan National Assembly. U.S. lawmakers including Senator Marco Rubio called on the Venezuelan military to help overthrow Maduro. In a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaidó said he had clandestine meetings with the military and security forces to gain support for overthrowing Maduro, writing, “We have offered amnesty to all those who are found not guilty of crimes against humanity. The military’s withdrawal of support from Mr. Maduro is crucial to enabling a change in government.” On Wednesday, Guaidó said he spoke with Trump on the phone, as well as regional leaders in Latin America including the presidents of Argentina and Chile, touting his “international coalition” of support.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan citizens took to the streets of Caracas Wednesday in mass protests called by the opposition. Amid pledges of loyalty to Guaidó, some protesters called out the effects of the dire economic situation in the country.