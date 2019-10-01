This all comes as President Trump is continuing to threaten lawmakers pushing impeachment. On Monday, Trump suggested House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason. Trump also publicly admitted he is trying to find out the identity of the anonymous whistleblower — in possible violation of whistleblower protection laws.

Reporter: “Mr. President, do you now know who the whistleblower is, sir?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, we’re trying to find out about a whistleblower, when you have a whistleblower that reports things that were incorrect.”

Attorneys for the whistleblower are saying they have “serious concerns” for their client’s safety. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would hold a trial if the House impeaches the president.