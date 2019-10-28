In New York City, dozens of immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and allies held a rally in lower Manhattan Saturday to kick off a 16-day march from New York City to Washington D.C., where the Supreme Court will hear arguments next month from three lawsuits demanding the Trump administration restore the Obama-era program that grants temporary work permits and deportation relief to nearly 1 million undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. This is one of the marchers, Eliana Fernandez, a 31-year-old DACA recipient from Ecuador.

Bq. Eliana Fernandez: “The main reason why I’m here marching and I’m part of the movement is because of my kids. My children are everything, they are my biggest inspiration. I will do anything for them, including marching hundreds of miles and I want for them to one day look at this day and remember or like feel proud of you like, you know, that was my mommy helping the immigrant community and helping herself so....a lot of us come from mixed status families, and I want to highlight that.”

Eliana Fernandez is one of 200 people who will trek 230 miles to D.C., as they also hope to highlight the importance of long-term immigration relief to the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S. The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the DACA case on Nov. 12. The Trump administration announced its plans to kill the program in September 2017.