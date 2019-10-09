Independent Global News

Julián Castro Backs Impeachment Effort & Condemns Trump’s “Betrayal” of Kurds in Northern Syria

StoryOctober 09, 2019
Turkey’s government says its troops are prepared for an imminent assault on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, after President Trump ordered U.S. troops to fall back from their positions on the Turkish-Syrian border. Kurdish fighters said they’re bracing for a “humanitarian catastrophe.” This follows warnings that former Kurdish allies of the U.S. who feel betrayed by President Trump will abandon thousands of prisoners captured during the U.S.-backed war against ISIS over the past two years. We speak to former housing secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, who says Trump’s move is a “stunning betrayal of allies.”

Guests
  • Julián Castro
    2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former secretary of housing and urban development under the Obama administration.

Please check back later for full transcript.

