Anti-government protests continue to sweep parts of the Arab world. In Iraq, protesters blockaded parts of the capital Baghdad on Sunday. Iraqi protesters also stormed the Iranian Consulate in the Shia holy city of Karbala, hanging Iraqi flags and spray-painting “Karbala is free, Iran out, out!” Security forces killed at least three Iraqi protesters, bringing the total death toll to over 250.

In Lebanon, mass protests against the government continued over the weekend, with tens of thousands of protesters filling the streets of Beirut, Tripoli and other cities to demand the ouster of Lebanon’s political elite.

And in Algeria, tens of thousands filled the streets of the capital Algiers Friday to mark the 65th anniversary of the war of independence from France and to demand a “new revolution” rather than an upcoming election they say will be rigged.