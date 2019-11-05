Voters are heading to the polls today for statewide elections that will be seen as a measure of President Trump’s influence heading into the 2020 presidential elections.

In Kentucky’s governor race, Democratic challenger state Attorney General Andy Beshear is looking to oust Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. Trump held a rally in Kentucky Monday night to try to drum up last-minute support for Bevin. In Mississippi’s governor race, Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood is facing off against Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves. Democrats are hoping to flip both governorships.

In Virginia, Democrats are hoping to take control of the Legislature.

In New York City, voters will decide whether to move from electing candidates by a plurality of votes to ranked-choice voting, a system in which voters rank their favorite candidates in order and the person with the most top-ranked votes wins. Proponents of ranked-choice voting say it will help underrepresented voters and candidates of color.

In Tucson, voters will decide on a ballot initiative aimed at making Tuscon Arizona’s first “sanctuary city.” If passed, it will be the first time voters will approve a city’s sanctuary status, as opposed to, for example, city councils.

And in San Francisco, Chesa Boudin, a public defender and the child of Weather Underground activists Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, is running to be the next district attorney. This is Boudin speaking on Democracy Now!

Chesa Boudin: “I’m running because I’ve seen firsthand, personally, my whole life, how broken our criminal justice system is. My earliest memories are going through steel gates and metal detectors just to see my parents, just to give them a hug. And I learned, through years and now decades of prison visits, that our justice system is not doing nearly enough for victims of crime. It’s not rehabilitating people who have been convicted of crimes, and it’s a system of racist mass incarceration that’s actually costing taxpayers billions of dollars and making us less safe.”

