In election news, the San Francisco district attorney race remains too close to call, although latest results show interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus pulling ahead of public defender Chesa Boudin. Boudin is the child of Weather Underground activists Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert and ran on a platform of ending cash bail and dismantling the war on drugs. Some San Francisco leaders have accused the Police Officers Association of trying to buy the district attorney race, accusing the officers’ association of spending up to $650,000 on ads attacking Boudin.

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is slated to announce today that he’s planning to run for his old Alabama Senate seat. The primary race would likely pit Sessions against accused sexual predator Roy Moore, who lost to Democrat Doug Jones after several women came forward accusing Moore of sexually abusing them when they were underage.

In Massachusetts, Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has backed Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Pressley becomes the only member of the so-called Squad of four young progressive congresswomen to endorse Warren. The other three — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — have all endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders.

Meanwhile, Warren is continuing to come under fire from billionaires. On Wednesday, Bill Gates implied he was worried about how much money he would have left over under Warren’s tax plan. The Microsoft founder has over $100 billion. In response, Warren tweeted at Gates, offering to sit down with him and explain exactly how much he’d pay under her proposed 6% tax on the richest Americans.

On Friday, Democracy Now! will be broadcasting the first-ever Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. Candidates taking part include Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker and businessman Tom Steyer. The forum begins at 6 p.m. Eastern. Amy Goodman will be moderating with former EPA official Mustafa Ali, and we’ll be live-streaming at democracynow.org. We’ll also be broadcasting on stations across the country.