In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party won a landslide victory during Thursday’s decisive national election, dealing a devastating blow to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. Corbyn has said he will step down as head of the party after a “period of reflection.” It was the Labour Party’s worst electoral defeat in 84 years. The Conservatives are projected to win 364 seats in the British House of Commons versus only 203 for the Labour Party. This would give the Conservatives the largest majority since 1987, when Margaret Thatcher was in power. This is Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

John McDonnell: “Just look, I know they’re heartbroken. I know that. So am I. They worked incredibly hard, incredibly dedicated. We have setbacks like this in our movement, but it isn’t down to them or any lack of commitment. Brexit was the issue for us.”

The Conservative Party’s sweeping victory all but guarantees Brexit — Britain’s departure from the European Union — early next year. The party won resoundingly despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson being accused of Islamophobia, xenophobia and sexual harassment. We’ll have more on the British elections after headlines with British journalist George Monbiot and Cambridge University lecturer Priya Gopal.