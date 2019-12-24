A House Judiciary Committee lawyer has raised the possibility of additional articles of impeachment against President Trump if the House uncovers new evidence that Trump attempted to obstruct investigations of his actions. The possibility was raised in a court filing Monday amid a legal battle over whether the Democrats can force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify. McGahn was special counsel Robert Mueller’s central witness, and his testimony could relate to whether Trump tried to obstruct the Mueller investigation. The House has already impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

This is not the first time some Democratic lawmakers have raised the prospect of additional articles — among them, Democratic Texas Congressmember Al Green, who in 2017 was the first congressmember to call for President Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the House of Representatives. This is Congressmember Green speaking on Democracy Now! last week.

Rep. Al Green: “We have brought these articles of impeachment dealing with the bigotry, the hatred, the homophobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, all of the invidious phobias, the anti-Semitism. We brought three articles of impeachment addressing these things, understanding, of course, that the House of Representatives went so far as to condemn the president for his racist comments. But that wasn’t enough. Condemnation was, at best, impeachment-lite. If Andrew Johnson could be impeached, in Article 10 of the articles of impeachment against him, for reasons rooted in his hatred, his bigotry and racism, this president can be impeached for these reasons, as well.”

