In a historic step, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed the chairs of key house committees to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. Pelosi said Trump’s actions to seek foreign help in the 2020 election strikes at the very heart of the Constitution.

Nancy Pelosi: “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt. Once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our Founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Nancy Pelosi’s announcement sets the stage for a full House vote on impeachment that could take place before Christmas. Hours after making her announcement, Pelosi was asked by a reporter at a press conference if she hated President Trump.

Nancy Pelosi: “This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead the President’s violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always prayed for the President. And I still pray for the President. I prayed for the President all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Pelosi’s actions come as the House Judiciary Committee says it will convene another hearing on Monday to allow lawyers to formally present evidence in the impeachment inquiry, which centers on how President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the Ukranian president to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.