“Racist,” “conman,” “cheat”: these are the words Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to use to describe the president during his public testimony before Congress today. According to his prepared remarks, released late Tuesday night, Cohen will say that Trump knew in advance about WikiLeaks’ plans to release leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee; Cohen says he personally witnessed a phone conversation between Trump and his longtime adviser Roger Stone. He is also expected to provide a check proving Trump paid him back for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels over their alleged affair. Cohen’s written testimony also covers financial information related to Trump’s businesses and taxes, and recounts multiple instances of racist comments by Trump. Cohen’s remarks also reveal Donald Trump Jr. likely was involved in arranging the 2016 Trump Tower meeting to possibly obtain dirt on 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, and that he informed his father that the meeting was “all set.”

Democrats have accused Florida congressmember and Trump ally Matt Gaetz of witness intimidation after he appeared to threaten Cohen Monday, saying in the now-deleted tweet, “Hey @MichaelCohen212–Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”