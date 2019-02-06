President Trump delivered the State of the Union address from the House Chamber Tuesday night. In his speech, Trump repeated his calls for a border wall and referred to a “tremendous onslaught” of migrants allegedly trying to get into the country.

President Donald Trump: “In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall. But the proper wall never got built. I will get it built.”

Trump, however, did not declare a national emergency over the border wall, as some had speculated. Trump also addressed the situation in Venezuela, where the U.S. has been accused of orchestrating the overthrow of sitting President Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald Trump: “Two weeks ago, the United States officially recognized the legitimate government of Venezuela and its new president, Juan Guaidó.”

In his address, that lasted nearly an hour and a half, Trump also warned Democrats against what he termed “ridiculous partisan investigations,” which he said could hinder American prosperity, and attacked abortion protections recently passed in New York and proposed in Virginia. Trump said he will call for a federal ban on “late-term abortions.”