Journalist’s Struggle to Find Bone Marrow Match Exposes Racial Disparity in National Registry

StoryMarch 15, 2019
A nationwide campaign has been launched to find a blood stem cell donor for a 29-year-old journalist who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. Liyna Anwar is an Indian-American producer who used to work at StoryCorps. She desperately needs a stem cell transplant, but she does not match any of her family members or the 19 million people in a national registry. Her search for a match is made more difficult because South Asians are underrepresented in the national registry. A campaign urging people of South Asian descent to donate stem cells has been launched in Anwar’s name. It’s called #SwabForLiyna. We speak with her brother Dr. Abbas Anwar and an expert on acute myelogenous leukemia, Dr. Azra Raza. We also speak with Dave Isay, the founder of StoryCorps.

Guests
  • Dr. Abbas Anwar
    brother of Liyna Anwar, a journalist who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia.
  • Dr. Azra Raza
    professor of medicine and director of the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Center at Columbia University. She is an expert on acute myelogenous leukemia.
  • Dave Isay
    founder of StoryCorps.

