At least eight more Palestinians starved to death in Gaza over the past 24 hours, including seven children, raising the hunger-related death toll to 188. Palestinian officials say Israel is allowing just 86 trucks carrying desperately needed food, medicine and other supplies into Gaza per day — far short of the 600 trucks that aid organizations say are needed to meet the basic needs of Gaza’s more than 2 million people.

On Monday, scores of Palestinians stood in long lines outside a makeshift soup kitchen in Khan Younis hoping for a meal.

Hassan Abu Zayed: “This aid does not reach us. We do not see it. People like us do not get aid. Most of the people do not get the aid. We hear about it in the news, but we do not see it. We do not see it on the ground. I hope that the crossings open and that the food enters and the flour and the aid enters for people and that this big crisis that we are living ends.”

Israeli attacks across Gaza over the past day have killed at least 87 Palestinians, including 52 aid seekers. Another 644 people were injured, bringing the official toll of the wounded to over 150,000 since October 2023.

Meanwhile, there are reports of heavy airstrikes and artillery fire as Israel steps up its assault on Gaza. Israeli media is reporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to announce plans to fully occupy the entire Gaza Strip, including areas where it’s believed Hamas is holding Israeli hostages.