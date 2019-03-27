And in Chicago, prosecutors have dropped felony charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was arrested last month and charged with faking an attack in January that sparked widespread outrage. Smollett, a star on Fox’s hit TV show “Empire” who is African-American and gay, initially told police he was violently attacked on the street in an apparent hate crime, saying his attackers placed a rope around his neck while shouting homophobic, pro-Trump and racist slurs. But police investigators believe Smollett paid two brothers, who were personal acquaintances, to carry out a staged attack. On Tuesday, prosecutors said they dropped charges against Smollett after he agreed to perform community service and to forfeit his $10,000 bond. Jussie Smollett maintains he gave a truthful account of the event.

Jussie Smollett: “I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said, despite the move, her office has not exonerated Smollett. The decision drew outrage from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called it a “whitewash of justice.” Chicago’s police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, called on the Department of Justice to investigate. This is Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.