Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he’s defeated a coup attempt launched by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly. On Tuesday morning, Guaidó appeared in an online video standing among heavily armed soldiers, calling for the military to oust Maduro, but the Venezuelan military appears to have remained largely behind Maduro. During the day, clashes broke out between backers of Guaidó and the Venezuelan government. There are reports of one death and more than 100 people injured. On Tuesday night, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gave a televised address and denied claims by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he had prepared to flee the country.

President Nicolás Maduro: “The skirmish in Venezuela has been defeated, and Mr. Trump set off a thousand expletives and lies. My god, how far are the men in the United States government willing to go?”

Maduro and Guaidó have both called on supporters to take to the streets today. We’ll have more on Venezuela after headlines.