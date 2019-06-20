Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un Meet for Talks in North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un, marking his first presidential trip to the country and the first Chinese state visit to North Korea since 2005. The two leaders are expected to discuss the contentious denuclearization negotiations with the U.S., which stalled after President Trump walked away from talks at a summit in Vietnam in February. Kim and Xi will also discuss the current state of trade relations between the two nations, which have been severely impacted under current sanctions against North Korea. President Xi is expected to meet with Trump at the G20 summit in Japan at the end of the month amid a mounting trade war between China and the U.S.