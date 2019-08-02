Independent Global News

Climate System “Getting Unhinged” as Massive Heat Wave Causes Record Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet

StoryAugust 02, 2019
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Image Credit: Unsplash / mahlersilvan

The massive heat dome that shattered all-time temperature records across much of Europe last week has settled in over Greenland, driving temperatures across the vast region to as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. In July, Greenland’s ice sheet lost 197 billion tons of ice, the equivalent of around 80 million Olympic swimming pools. This comes as the World Meteorological Organization said Thursday that July was the warmest month in recorded human history. It followed the hottest June on record, as atmospheric carbon dioxide levels climbed to a record high of 415 parts per million earlier this year. We speak with Jason Box, professor and ice climatologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

Related Story

Video squareStoryApr 18, 2019“A Message from the Future with AOC”: New Film Imagines World Transformed by the Green New Deal
Guests
  • Jason Box
    professor and ice climatologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop