The 16-year-old Swedish climate justice activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City after a 15-day voyage across the Atlantic in a solar-powered 60-foot racing yacht. Thunberg came to the United States to attend upcoming U.N. climate talks in New York in September and Santiago, Chile, in December. Thunberg does not fly due to the heavy carbon footprint of air travel, so she chose to make the journey by boat. After docking in New York, Greta spoke to reporters about the climate crisis.

Greta Thunberg: “I mean, the older generations are the ones who have been causing this problem, and so I don’t think they should be saying to us, 'You should just be a normal kid and do what normal kids do,' because they are the ones who have caused this. And we are just trying to clean up after them.”

We’ll hear from Greta Thunberg, as well as the youth activists who greeted her, and her father, who took across the ocean with her.