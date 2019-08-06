The death toll in Saturday’s massacre at an El Paso Walmart has gone up to 22 people after two more injured victims died Monday. The gunman posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online 20 minutes before the shooting. Hours after the massacre in Texas, a gunman shot and killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, and injured dozens of others. Trump addressed the nation Monday and called on Americans to “condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

In his manifesto, the El Paso shooter said he was “defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.” So far this year, Trump’s re-election campaign posted over 2,000 Facebook ads that include the word “invasion,” referring to migrants. Trump has also repeatedly used the term in speeches. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked Trump Monday to stop using the “language of 'invasion'” when describing immigrant and refugee communities. Trump went on to blame the mass shootings on violent video games, mental illness and the “dark recesses of the internet.”

President Donald Trump: “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

Trump did not call for major changes to the nation’s gun control laws but earlier in the day wrote on Twitter, “Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform.” In his address, Trump also called for the death penalty for mass shooters. Last month, the Justice Department announced the federal government would resume capital punishment after nearly two decades.

As he signed off from his televised address, Trump named the wrong Ohio town in reference to Sunday’s shooting in Dayton, saying, “May God bless the memories of those who perished in Toledo.”