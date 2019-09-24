Modal close

In Landmark UN Complaint, 16 Children Accuse Nations of Failing to Protect Them from Climate Change

StorySeptember 24, 2019
Image Credit: UNICEF

Youth climate activists from around the world also attended the U.N. Climate Action Summit Monday, where they spoke at UNICEF about a landmark new climate complaint they filed with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child. Hailing from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, the Marshall Islands and Tunisia, the young representatives spoke about why they feel compelled to act on the climate crisis. Among the youth climate activists were Alexandria Villaseñor of New York and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

