President Trump faces the biggest political crisis of his career, after the publication of bombshell complaint accusing the president of abusing his power for personal gain. In the nine-page document, an unnamed government whistleblower — who has been identified as a CIA official — writes, “[T]he President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The complaint corroborates a rough transcript of a July 25th phone call — released by the White House on Wednesday — showing that Trump repeatedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch a corruption probe into Trump’s campaign rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The complaint also revealed details about how the White House attempted to “lock down” all records of Trump’s phone conversation soon after it happened, by moving a transcript of the call to a standalone computer system reserved for codeword-level intelligence information. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the Trump administration of a cover-up.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “There is actions that are actions that are a cover-up, yeah. When you take — when you have a system of electronic storage for information that is specifically for national security purposes, and you have something that is self-serving to the president politically, and decide it might not be — you might not want people to know, and you hide it someplace else, that’s a cover-up.”