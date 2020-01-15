Iranian leaders say they will seek to file a criminal case against the United States at the International Criminal Court over the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. This is Iranian judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili.

Gholamhossein Esmaili: “Our intention is to file a criminal case against the U.S. military, against the U.S. government and against the U.S. president himself in the Islamic republic, in Iraq and in the International Criminal Court.”

This comes as, in the United States, a revised version of a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump’s ability to take further military action against Iran without congressional approval appears to have garnered enough votes to pass the Senate, after two more Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Todd Young of Indiana — came out supporting the resolution. A similar version of the legislation has already passed the House.

Meanwhile, The New York Times has obtained security camera footage that shows two missiles hitting Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752, which crashed shortly after takeoff in Tehran a week ago, killing all 176 people aboard. The plane, headed to Kiev, was mistakenly shot down by the Iranian military after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house Iraqi and U.S. troops in retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination.