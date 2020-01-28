President Trump’s legal team is concluding its defense in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial today as the explosive revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton’s leaked manuscript continue to rock Capitol Hill. On Monday, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued Bolton’s claim that Trump conditioned military aid to Ukraine on investigations into Democrats, including Trump’s political rival Joe Biden, does not constitute an impeachable offense.

Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney told reporters it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republicans would side with Democrats to vote in favor of calling witnesses to testify. John Bolton has said that he would answer questions before the Senate if subpoenaed.

Another member of Trump’s legal team, Kenneth Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, warned that impeaching Trump would be too divisive.

Ken Starr: “Like war, impeachment is hell. Or at least presidential impeachment is hell. Those of us who lived through the Clinton impeachment, including members of this body, full well understand that a presidential impeachment is tantamount to domestic war.”

