“Disclosure”: Groundbreaking Documentary Examines a Century of Trans Representation in Film & TV

StoryJanuary 31, 2020
As South Dakota becomes the latest state to pass anti-transgender legislation in the state’s lower house, we look at how trans people have been depicted in film and television over the last century. The film “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, traces trans representation from the 1914 silent film “A Florida Enchantment” to the Oscar-winning 1999 film “Boys Don’t Cry” to the new hit television series “Pose.” Through in-depth interviews with transgender actors, activists and writers, the documentary reveals the way Hollywood and the media both manufacture and reflect widespread misunderstandings and prejudices against transgender people. The film also champions the transgender people in film and television who have fought and continue to fight tirelessly for accurate and dignified representation on screen. We speak with the film’s director, Sam Feder, as well as actress Jen Richards, Emmy Award-winning director Yance Ford and ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio — all of whom are featured in “Disclosure.”

Guests
  • Sam Feder
    director of the documentary Disclosure, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
  • Yance Ford
    award-winning director who became the first openly transgender director nominated for an Academy Award for his film Strong Island in 2018.
  • Jen Richards
    a transgender writer, actress, producer and activist. She is featured in the documentary Disclosure, which premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival.
  • Chase Strangio
    deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
