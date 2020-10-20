“A Fire That Has Spread Across the Country”: Jelani Cobb on Voter Suppression in the 2020 Election

Media Options
- Jelani Cobbcontributor to The New Yorker, correspondent and writer for the Frontline documentary Whose Vote Counts, and professor of journalism at Columbia University.
As tens of millions of people across the U.S. cast their ballots in early voting ahead of the November 3 election, we look at voter suppression efforts with journalist and academic Jelani Cobb. His new “Frontline” documentary “Whose Vote Counts” examines the long lines, record number of mail-in ballots and the legal fights that have marked voting during the pandemic, with a focus on Wisconsin. “This is a state where the presidency was essentially decided in the last election,” says Cobb, a professor of journalism at Columbia University and a contributor to The New Yorker. He describes voter suppression as “a fire that has spread across the country.”
