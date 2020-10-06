President Trump returned to the White House Monday after being hospitalized since Friday for COVID-19. He will continue treatment at the White House. On Monday night, Trump walked out of the golden front doors of the Walter Reed Medical Center and then walked to the presidential helicopter. It was the beginning of a bizarre sequence of events that alarmed public health experts. At the White House, Trump removed his mask as he posed for pictures. He then saluted and gave a thumbs up. At times Trump appeared to be short of breath and panting. He then walked into the White House unmasked, potentially exposing the household staff, many of whom are older and people of color. At least two housekeeping staff have recently tested positive. Trump also released a video where he minimized the risk of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump: “I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”

Trump’s medical team has refused to answer key questions, including when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, details about his lung scans and whether he has pneumonia. Meanwhile, more close associates of Trump have tested positive for the virus, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two aides.