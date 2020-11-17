Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

With COVID Vaccines on the Horizon, U.S. Urged to Help Ensure Equitable Distribution Across Globe

StoryNovember 17, 2020
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As the U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 250,000, drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have both announced promising vaccine trial results showing over 90% effectiveness in preventing illness. But officials and health experts warn widespread distribution of a vaccine for the coronavirus — which has killed 1.2 million people across the globe — will be tremendously difficult to store and distribute. Vaccine researcher Dr. Saad Omer calls the recent news “reassuring” but says drugmakers need to be much more transparent about their data and issue more than just press releases. “There should be a little bit more detail, and it should be in the form of some scientific report,” says Dr. Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and professor of infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine.

Related Story

StoryNov 17, 2020“No End in Sight”: 9 Months into Pandemic, Nurses Are Tired, Demoralized & Still Lack Adequate PPE
Guests
  • Saad Omer
    vaccine researcher, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and professor of infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top