Joe Biden campaigned in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania over the weekend, blasting President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis. This is Biden speaking at a socially distanced drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Joe Biden: “This is the most important election of our lifetimes. We’re at an inflection point. So we have to vote like we never did before. Every day — every day is a new reminder of how high the stakes are, of how far the other side will go to try to suppress the turnout.”

Axios is reporting President Trump plans to declare a premature victory Tuesday night if he is ahead of Joe Biden in early returns. Election forecasters say vote counting after Election Day will likely favor Biden — particularly in Pennsylvania — even if Trump holds an early lead. Trump denied the reports Sunday but told reporters he opposed counting ballots after November 3.

President Donald Trump: “I think it’s a terrible thing when people are — or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over.”

Trump also suggested he expects to win any election cases that land before the Supreme Court. This is Trump at a packed campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

President Donald Trump: “If we win on Tuesday or — thank you very much, Supreme Court — shortly thereafter.”

On Sunday, senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller came under fire for suggesting Democrats could attempt to “steal” the election by counting ballots after Election Day. Miller spoke with ABC News.

Jason Miller: “If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on Election Night, probably getting 280 electoral, somewhere in that range. And then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election. We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night. So, no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected.”

The FBI is investigating after motorists with Trump 2020 flags surrounded and harassed a Biden campaign bus driving down a Texas highway. Video shows one truck swerving into a car reportedly full of Biden campaign workers. Trump defended the drivers, tweeting “these patriots did nothing wrong” and that the FBI should instead investigate antifa. Meanwhile, hundreds of Trump supporters in their cars blocked traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike and the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York on Sunday.