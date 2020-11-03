Independent news has never been so important.

Racial Justice, Immigration, Abortion Rights & Ranked-Choice Voting Initiatives on the Ballot Today

StoryNovember 03, 2020
While most eyes are trained on the contest between President Trump and Joe Biden, down-ballot races and state ballot measures will also have major consequences for racial justice, immigration, reproductive rights and more. “The issues and policies that affect people day in and day out are often determined on the bottom of the ballot,” says Ronald Newman, the national political director for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Guests
  • Ronald Newman
    national political director for the American Civil Liberties Union.

