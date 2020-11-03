“I Am a Citizen”: Watch Nikki Giovanni Read Her Poem “Vote” on the Power of the Ballot

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: We end the show with the acclaimed poet and activist Nikki Giovanni. She’s out with a new collection of poems called Make Me Rain. In her poem “Vote,” Giovanni offers her thoughts on the importance of voting. This was filmed by The Meteor, a feminist collective of activists, journalists and creators, for a daily Instagram series focusing on voting rights.

NIKKI GIOVANNI: It’s not a hug

Nor mistletoe at Christmas

It’s not a colored egg

At Easter

Nor a bunny hopping

Across the meadow

It’s a vote

Saying you are

A citizen

Though it sometimes

Is chocolate

Or sometimes vanilla

It can be female

Or male

It is right

Or left

I can agree

Or disagree but

And this is an important but

I am a citizen

I should be able

To vote from prison

I should be able

To vote from the battlefield

I should be able

To vote when I get a driver’s license

I should be able

To vote when I can purchase a gun

I must be able

To vote

If I’m in the hospital

If I’m in the old folks’ home

If I’m needing a ride

To the Polling Place

I am a citizen

I must be able to vote

Folks were lynched

Folks were shot

Folks’ communities were gerrymandered

Folks who believed

In the Constitution were lied to

Burned out

Bought and sold

Because they agreed

All Men and Women Were Created Equal

Folks vote to make us free

It’s not cookies

Nor cake

But it is the icing

That is so sweet

Good for the Folks

Good for Us

My country ’tis of thee.

AMY GOODMAN: Acclaimed poet and activist and professor Nikki Giovanni reading her poem “Vote,” which is in her new collection, Make Me Rain. Special thanks to The Meteor, a feminist collective of activists.

