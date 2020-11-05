On Wednesday, dozens of Trump supporters stormed a vote-counting center in Detroit, banging on windows and doors, behind which elections officials were busy counting mail-in ballots.

Trump supporters: “Stop the count! Stop the count! Stop the count! Stop the count! Stop the count! Stop the count!”

Meanwhile, another group of Trump protesters gathered in Arizona chanting “Count the vote.” Many of the protesters were openly carrying AR-15 assault rifles and other guns. A local TV news crew said they left the site after a Trump supporter threatened them and said he would find out where they live. While Fox and the Associated Press have called Arizona for Biden, the Trump campaign is hoping to win the state once all votes are counted.