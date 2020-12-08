The United States confirmed more than 200,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday and more than 1,500 new deaths, capping the deadliest week of the U.S. outbreak since April. Nearly 16,000 people have died of COVID-19 across the U.S. in the last week, and public health officials warn the worst could be yet to come. This is top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “What we have now is a challenge ahead of us of the bleak months of December and January where we have a baseline of infections that literally is breaking records every day with regards to number of infections, number of hospitalizations and numbers of deaths. The numbers are really stunning. We can do something about it, but that something right now is public health measures.”

U.S. hospitalizations are at a record high, with more than 102,000 COVID-19 patients filling beds. Intensive care units in hospitals from coast to coast are rapidly filling to capacity, and New Mexico’s governor warns doctors may soon have to ration care.