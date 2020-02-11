Polls have opened in New Hampshire for the first primary of the election season. On Monday night, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a massive rally and concert at the University of New Hampshire in Durham attended by over 7,500 people.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The reason that we are going to win is the American people, no matter what their political views may be, are sick and tired of a president who is a pathological liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who is a bully and a vindictive person, who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, a homophobe and a religious bigot.”

Meanwhile, the campaign of Senator Amy Klobuchar has picked up the endorsements of three major newspapers in New Hampshire as the Minnesota senator hopes for a stronger result after placing fifth in the Iowa caucuses.

The campaigns of Senator Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have called for a partial recanvass in Iowa after results showed Sanders winning the popular vote but Buttigieg narrowly edging him out in the delegate count.

Meanwhile, audio has leaked of 2020 presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg defending the use of stop-and-frisk in 2015 at the Aspen Institute.

