In Iowa, partial results from Monday’s caucus show former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the delegate count — while Sanders continues to lead the popular vote overall. This is Buttigieg speaking in New Hampshire.

Pete Buttigieg: “A little later than we anticipated, but better late than never, official, verified caucus results are coming in from the state of Iowa. They’re not complete, but results are in from a majority of precincts. And they show our campaign in first place.”

Seventy-one percent of the precinct results have been announced so far. It is not clear when the rest of the results will be announced.

Democratic officials have attributed the chaos in Iowa to a newly created app, built by a little-known firm called Shadow. The New York Times reports the company was founded by members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and its previous work had been marred by failures and a near bankruptcy. Nevada’s state Democratic Party says it will not not use the Shadow app in its upcoming caucus. Buttigieg’s campaign paid Shadow $42,500 for “software rights and subscriptions.” Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently in fourth place in Iowa, also had contracts with Shadow in 2019.

Many say the fiasco in Iowa may mark the end of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus tradition. In a piece headlined “Kill the tradition: N.H. and Iowa should not vote first,” The Boston Globe editorial board called for “the end of an antiquated system that gives outsized influence in choosing presidents to two states that, demographically, more resemble 19th-century America than they do the America of today.” We’ll have more on what we know — and still don’t know — from Iowa after headlines.