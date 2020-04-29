An international aid group is warning that as many as 1 billion people worldwide could become infected with the novel coronavirus unless urgent measures are taken to stop its spread. The finding by the International Rescue Committee, based on U.N. data, came as the global death toll from the pandemic topped 217,000.

In the United States, over 58,300 people have died from COVID-19 — more than the number of U.S. troops killed in the Vietnam War. Officially, the U.S. has confirmed over 1 million cases of novel coronavirus, but that figure is just a fraction of the number of U.S. residents believed to have been infected. The U.S. accounts for a quarter of all reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide, and a third of confirmed cases.

Top infectious disease scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned states not to reopen businesses prematurely, and said the United States will likely face a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday outlined plans for a phased reopening of the economy, saying some businesses at lower risk for spreading coronavirus might be weeks away from reopening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I want to make this clear: We believe we are weeks, not months, away from making meaningful modifications to that indicator and in this space.”

Here in New York, police broke up a gathering of hundreds of people Tuesday who ignored social distancing rules as they gathered for the Brooklyn funeral of a rabbi who reportedly died of a coronavirus infection. New York reported 335 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday — its lowest single-day death toll in a month.