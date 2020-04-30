At the White House, President Trump predicted the coronavirus would soon be “eradicated” from the United States — even if no vaccine is developed.

President Donald Trump: “It’s gonna go. It’s gonna leave. It’s gonna be gone. It’s gonna be eradicated. And it might take longer. It might be in smaller sections. It’ll be — it won’t be what we had.”

CNN reports President Trump angrily threatened to fire his campaign manager on Friday after he was presented with poll numbers showing him losing ground to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump’s outburst came one day after he suggested injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients. The New York Times reports top Trump administration officials are pushing U.S. spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that a government laboratory in Wuhan, China, was the source of the coronavirus — and not an animal-to-human transmission of the disease, as most scientists suspect. The effort is tied to the Trump campaign’s bid to deflect blame for the pandemic onto China. Meanwhile, President Trump said Wednesday he’s planning to travel to Arizona next week, and predicted his presidential campaign would resume holding massive rallies “in the not-too-distant future.” On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a second wave of coronavirus deaths is “inevitable,” and warned that if states relax stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures too soon, the United States “could be in for a bad fall and a bad winter.”