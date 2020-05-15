President Trump traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania, Thursday, where he toured a medical supply warehouse that distributes N95 masks to healthcare workers. Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not wear masks during their tour. Trump later addressed masked warehouse workers who sat in chairs spaced six feet apart. In a campaign-style speech, Trump promised to create the world’s greatest stockpile of medical equipment, attacked his political rival Joe Biden and questioned the practice of testing Americans for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump: “Could be the testing’s, frankly, overrated. Maybe it is overrated. … We have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? Because we do more testing. When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

Trump’s remarks came as the deans of four major public health schools called for a massive increase in coronavirus case tracking, contact tracing and testing, warning, “If we do not commit these resources, we will be doomed to a cycle of shut down, re-opening, resurgence of the virus and then shutting down again.”