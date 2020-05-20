As the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic nears 92,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released detailed guidance to states on how to reopen their economies during the pandemic. The CDC’s 60-page planning document comes a week after the White House shelved a 68-page version of the plan, and after nearly every state has at least partially reopened. The newly released document provides guidance for transit agencies, schools, restaurants and other gathering places. Excluded from the document is advice to religious groups. The previous draft included recommendations including replacing church choirs with solo singers, not passing the collection plate and limiting the sharing of religious books.

At the Justice Department, Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday threatened California with legal action over its plan for a phased reopening, claiming it’s biased against religious groups. This comes after the CDC published a case study that found 35 of the 92 people who attended services at a rural church in Arkansas in March tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to three deaths.