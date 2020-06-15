“He Wanted to Hurt Me”: New York Protester Hospitalized After NY Officer Shoved Her to the Ground

Listen
Guests
- Tahanie Aboushicivil rights attorney.
- Dounya Zayeractivist and social media influencer.
In a rare development, a New York police officer has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing, after a viral video showed him violently shoving a peaceful protester to the ground as he shouted an expletive and a misogynistic slur. We speak with Dounya Zayer about the attack she faced during a protest against police brutality in Brooklyn on May 29 and how she suffered a seizure and was hospitalized with a concussion. We’re also joined by one of her attorneys, Tahanie Aboushi.
