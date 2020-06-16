Independent news has never been so important.

Supreme Court Bars Workplace Discrimination for LGBTQ People; Ruling May Have Transformative Effect

StoryJune 16, 2020
In a historic 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, forbidding workplace discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to gay and transgender people. The decision comes just days after the Trump administration reversed health protections for transgender people under the Affordable Care Act. “This truly is a historic ruling,” says Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project. “This is going to have a transformative effect on federal civil rights laws in the context of housing, education and healthcare, as well as credit.” We also speak with journalist Imara Jones, creator of TransLash.

Guests
  • Chase Strangio
    deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project.
  • Imara Jones
    creator of TransLash, a storytelling series about what it is like to be trangender.

Please check back later for full transcript.

