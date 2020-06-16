Independent news has never been so important.

Black Trans Lives Matter: Movement Pushes for Justice & Visibility Amid “Epidemic” of Violence

StoryJune 16, 2020
Image Credit: Stephanie Keith / REUTERS

At least 15,000 people marched through Brooklyn Sunday to protest violence against Black transgender people, particularly women, who face disproportionate levels of violence at the hands of police and on the streets. The protest came as two more Black trans women were killed last week, in Ohio and Pennsylvania. They are believed to be at least the 13th and 14th violent deaths of transgender people in the United States this year. We speak with journalist Imara Jones, creator of TransLash, who says the trans rights movement currently has “tremendous visibility” but also faces a “tremendous backlash.”

Guests
  • Imara Jones
    creator of TransLash, a storytelling series about what it is like to be trangender.

