As the National Guard expands its presence in Washington, D.C., President Trump says he will seek a long-term federal takeover of the D.C. police force.

President Donald Trump: “We’re going to need a crime bill that we’re going to be putting in, and it’s going to pertain initially to D.C. It’s almost — we’re going to use it as a very positive example. And we’re going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days. Thirty days is — that’s — by the time you do it — we’re going to have this in good shape.”

Earlier this week, Trump declared a crime emergency in D.C. and federalized the police force, even though violent crime in the city is at a 30-year low. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has denounced Trump’s police takeover as an “authoritarian push.”

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man in Washington, D.C., has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after he threw a sandwich from a Subway shop at a Customs and Border Protection officer. Video has gone viral of the man, who can be heard screaming “fascists” and “shame” at the federal officers.