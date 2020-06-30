The World Health Organization is warning “the worst is yet to come” as countries across the globe are experiencing new spikes, with some putting the brakes on reopening.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is, this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.”

Scientists in China are reporting a strain of flu virus found in pigs has become more infectious to humans. In a new study, the scientists warn the virus has the potential to become a pandemic virus, but other scientists have downplayed the risk posed by the virus, which has been circulating for five years.