HeadlinesJuly 07, 2020

Judge Rules Dakota Access Pipeline Be Shut Down Pending Review

Jul 07, 2020

In a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Indigenous and environmental activists, a judge has ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down and emptied of all oil in the next 30 days, pending an environmental review. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had violated environmental law when it granted a permit for the pipeline without an extensive environmental assessment. The fight to stop DAPL, led by Indigenous land defenders, catalyzed a major grassroots movement, with the 2016 resistance at Standing Rock watched by millions of people around the world. We’ll have more on this story after headlines.

In other pipeline news, the Supreme Court Monday ruled construction on the Keystone XL pipeline must remain on hold while it undergoes further regulation and a lengthy permitting process. The ruling was a win for environmental and Indigenous activists who have long been fighting the project; however, it was tempered by the justices concurrently clearing the way for a number of other pipelines to move forward under a fast-track permitting process.

Topics:

Trump Admin Moves to Deport and Bar International Students If Colleges Go Online in Fall

Jul 07, 2020

Thousands of international students enrolled at universities in the United States could face deportation if their schools switch to online-only courses in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued guidance stating, “Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.” ICE also said U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not permit these students to enter the United States. ICE released the guidance just hours after Harvard University announced that all classes will be online. Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed the move, writing on Twitter, “Kicking international students out of the US during a global pandemic because their colleges are moving classes online for physical distancing hurts students. It’s senseless, cruel, and xenophobic.” The American Council on Education described the ICE guidance as “horrifying.” One million international students attend U.S. colleges and universities.

Topics:

Coronavirus Surges Across Country as Dr. Fauci Warns U.S. Still “Knee-Deep” in First Wave

Jul 07, 2020

Hospitals in parts of Florida, Texas, Arizona and California are running out of intensive care unit beds as coronavirus cases continue to surge. In Texas, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has quadrupled over the past month. In St. Petersburg, Florida, five hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds. In Miami, indoor restaurants have been ordered to close again, less than two months after being reopened. Nationwide, the death toll from COVID-19 has topped 130,000, and COVID cases are rising in 41 states. At least 14 states have reported single-day highs in cases recently. On Monday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned the United States is still “knee-deep” in the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “A series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up, in the sense of getting back to some form of normality, has led to a situation where we now have record-breaking cases. Two days ago, it was at 57,500. So, within a period of a week and a half, we’ve almost doubled the number of cases. So, in answer to your first question, we are still knee-deep in the first wave of this.”

Dr.Fauci also said immunity provided by antibodies may be “finite” and that protection from any potential vaccine might be short-lived.

The pandemic continues to hit communities of color the hardest. Newly released federal data show African American and Latinx people are nearly three times more likely to be infected and twice as likely to die from the virus compared to their white neighbors.

In California, the top medical officer for the state’s prison system has been ousted following the death of six prisoners from COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison, where more than 1,300 prisoners have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced she has tested positive for the virus.

Topics:

Jair Bolsonaro Gets Tested for COVID-19; WHO Warns AIDS Deaths in Africa Could Rise Amid Pandemic

Jul 07, 2020

On the international front, the death toll in Brazil has topped 65,000 — the second highest in the world behind the United States. On Monday, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the number of confirmed cases has topped 200,000. In other news from Africa, the World Health Organization warned Monday that an additional 500,000 people could die from AIDS and related diseases in sub-Saharan Africa over the next two years due to interruption in services and treatment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics:

Congressmembers, Trump Associates Among Beneficiaries of Coronavirus Stimulus Funds

Jul 07, 2020

Under enormous pressure, the Trump administration has finally begun releasing details on who benefited from a $660 billion relief program that was supposed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program include seven members of Congress or their spouses, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz, Jared Kushner’s family business, a sushi restaurant at Trump International Hotel, the anti-tax activist Grover Norquist, a number of private equity-backed restaurant chains, and a shipping business owned by the family of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. For months Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opposed the release of these details, claiming it was “proprietary information.”

Topics:

Anti-Asian American Hate Crimes Have Been Soaring Since the Start of the Pandemic

Jul 07, 2020

Anti-Asian American hate incidents are soaring across the country following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. A new site tracking hate crimes reports over 2,100 incidents have occurred since March. The site was launched by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council and Chinese for Affirmative Action. Both groups have criticized President Trump for describing COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” and “kung-flu.”

Topics:

Indiana Civil Rights Activist Says He Was Victim of Attempted Lynching

Jul 07, 2020

A warning to our viewers: This story contains disturbing images. Authorities in Indiana are investigating an apparent violent, racist attack on a Black man that took place over the weekend. Vauhxx Booker posted video of the disturbing encounter on social media, in which five men pinned him to a tree, beat him and threatened to lynch him. The attack happened at Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, on July 4. Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission in Bloomington, says he was able to get out of their grip after passers-by intervened to get the attackers off him.

Topics:

Video Shows Police Officers Fatally Shooting Phoenix Man in His Parked Car

Jul 07, 2020

And another warning to viewers: This story also contains disturbing footage. Outrage is mounting in Phoenix, Arizona, over the fatal police shooting of 28-year-old James Porter Garcia while he was in a parked car in a residential driveway on Saturday. Four officers surrounded the car; at least two of the officers had their guns drawn and pointed at the car. An eyewitness who filmed the shooting said Garcia had been sleeping in the car, and others who knew the victim say he was unarmed. But police officers claim he armed himself, which led to the officers shooting and killing him. Protesters are demanding police release bodycam footage.

Topics:

White Woman Who Claimed Black Man in Central Park Threatened Her, Charged with Filing False Report

Jul 07, 2020

In New York, Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 and falsely claimed a Black man in Central Park was threatening her, was charged Monday with filing a false report. Christian Cooper, the man in question, who was in the park birdwatching, had in fact simply asked her to leash her dog. Christian Cooper filmed the interaction, which quickly went viral.

Topics:

GA Governor Declares State of Emergency Days After Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl

Jul 07, 2020

In Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday, activating 1,000 National Guard members, following weeks of unrest and a weekend marked by increased gun violence. Five people were killed over the weekend, including 8-year-old girl Secoriea Turner, who was killed Saturday night in Atlanta while riding in a car with her mother. Secoriea Turner was killed close to the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month in the parking lot.

Topics:

Pentagon Considering Banning Confederate Flag at Military Bases

Jul 07, 2020

CNN is reporting a draft document to ban the display of Confederate flags at military bases has been circulating at the Pentagon. If such a policy goes ahead, it could create major tension between the military and Trump, who has defended Confederate symbols and threatened last week to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it includes a provision to rename bases named after Confederate figures.

Topics:

Questions Remain After Fire at Iranian Nuclear Facility Caused “Significant Damage”

Jul 07, 2020

A fire last week at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility has caused “significant damage” and set back the country’s nuclear development program, according to government officials. Iranian security officials say they have uncovered the cause of the fire, but have yet to release further details. The New York Times cited a Middle Eastern intelligence official who says the site was destroyed by a bomb planted by Israel. The fire at the uranium enrichment facility is the latest in a string of fires and explosions in Iran, including a major blast at a military complex last month and an explosion at a medical clinic in Tehran one week ago, which killed 19 people and was attributed to a gas leak.

Topics:

Prominent Iraqi Security and Political Expert Hisham al-Hashimi Shot Dead

Jul 07, 2020

In Iraq, a leading expert on the Islamic State and other extremist groups was shot dead Monday by unidentified gunmen in front of his home in Baghdad. Hisham al-Hashimi was also an outspoken critic of Iraq’s political elite and corruption. On Sunday, the day before he was killed, Hashimi tweeted, “The rights, blood and dignity of Iraqis have been lost, and their money gone into the pockets of corrupt politicians.”

Topics:

Sec. State Pompeo Says U.S. Considering Banning TikTok and Other Chinese Apps

Jul 07, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps. Pompeo suggested TikTok users could be handing over their private data to the Chinese Communist Party. The comments come amid increasing tension between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus and the situation in Hong Kong, after China imposed its new National Security Law last week. TikTok said earlier Monday it would stop running the app in Hong Kong in light of “recent events.” Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp also recently announced they will not process data requests from law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong.

Topics:

Political Outsider Luis Abinader Wins Dominican Republic Presidential Election

Jul 07, 2020

In the Dominican Republic, tourism industry leader Luis Abinader has been elected as the new president, putting an end to the ruling Dominican Liberation Party’s 16 years in power. The election had previously been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was held Sunday with a high voter turnout despite the worsening outbreak in the Dominican Republic. The country is one of the worst hit in the Caribbean with over 38,000 cases and more than 800 deaths.

Germany Votes to End Coal Use by 2038; Activists Say It’s Not Enough to Stop Climate Catastrophe

Jul 07, 2020

Lawmakers in Germany voted to phase out coal use entirely by 2038 — the first major economy to make such a commitment. Germany has also said it would eliminate nuclear energy by the end of 2022. But environmental groups say the move does not go far enough to mitigate the climate crisis, pointing out that Germany burns more lignite coal than any other country. Climate activists and the German Green Party say the government should phase out coal by 2030 at the latest. This is Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock.

Annalena Baerbock: “It would have been a chance to fight the climate crisis with the same vivacity and determination we fought the coronavirus crisis. But that, you did not do. You did not do that. Instead, you are de facto presenting an 18-year financial coal protection law.”

Topics:

#BlackoutDay2020 Encourages Consumers to Support Black Business Owners

Jul 07, 2020

Campaigners are urging consumers to support #BlackoutDay2020 today. The campaign urges Black Americans to not spend any money to highlight their economic power and as a means to pressure politicians and businesses to work toward ending systemic racism. Those who need to make purchases are being encouraged to support Black-owned businesses. The initiative was spearheaded by social media personality and activist Calvin Martyr. Major companies, including Procter & Gamble and Cisco Systems, have announced support for the campaign.

Topics:
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
